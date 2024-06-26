Air Canada boosting service between Ottawa and sun destinations this winter

Air Canada is boosting service out of Ottawa to warm destinations this winter, including a new flight to Tulum, Mexico.

The airline announced plans for its 2024-25 winter sun network, with increased frequencies and new routes from Ottawa to Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida.

Starting this winter, Air Canada will operate one flight weekly between Ottawa and Tulum, Mexico.

Air Canada is also increasing flights out of the Ottawa International Airport to Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Punta Cana.

The peak winter 2024 service will see the following flights out of Ottawa:

Ottawa-Tampa increases to two weekly flights from one

Ottawa-Orlando will increase to four weekly flights from two

Ottawa-Fort Lauderdale will increase to six weekly flights from four

Ottawa-Punta Cana increases to four weekly flights from three

This winter, Air Canada plans to operate up to 50 flights departing Canada every day, serving a total of 55 Caribbean and U.S. sun vacation destinations.

In May, Air Canada announced a boost in service out of Ottawa this winter, increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.

