OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Air Canada boosting service between Ottawa and sun destinations this winter

    The Ottawa International Airport Authority (YOW) says 2023 was a successful year, citing the contribution of multiple factors, including flight expansions, revenue and the number of passengers. (Peter Szperling/ CTV News Ottawa) The Ottawa International Airport Authority (YOW) says 2023 was a successful year, citing the contribution of multiple factors, including flight expansions, revenue and the number of passengers. (Peter Szperling/ CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Air Canada is boosting service out of Ottawa to warm destinations this winter, including a new flight to Tulum, Mexico.

    The airline announced plans for its 2024-25 winter sun network, with increased frequencies and new routes from Ottawa to Mexico, the Caribbean and Florida.

    Starting this winter, Air Canada will operate one flight weekly between Ottawa and Tulum, Mexico.

    Air Canada is also increasing flights out of the Ottawa International Airport to Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Punta Cana.

    The peak winter 2024 service will see the following flights out of Ottawa:

    • Ottawa-Tampa increases to two weekly flights from one
    • Ottawa-Orlando will increase to four weekly flights from two
    • Ottawa-Fort Lauderdale will increase to six weekly flights from four
    • Ottawa-Punta Cana increases to four weekly flights from three

    This winter, Air Canada plans to operate up to 50 flights departing Canada every day, serving a total of 55 Caribbean and U.S. sun vacation destinations.

    In May, Air Canada announced a boost in service out of Ottawa this winter, increasing service to Chicago, Washington and Halifax and adding more capacity on flights to Vancouver.

    Air Canada says starting this winter, Air Canada and United Airlines will offer the following service to U.S. destinations:

    • Ottawa to Chicago (three times daily)
    • Ottawa to New York-Newark (three times daily)
    • Ottawa to Washington-Dulles (three times daily)
    • Ottawa to Washington-Reagan (once daily)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NATO picks Netherlands PM Mark Rutte as next boss

    NATO on Wednesday selected Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as NATO's next boss, as the war in Ukraine rages on its doorstep and uncertainty hangs over the United States' future attitude to the transatlantic alliance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News