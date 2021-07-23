OTTAWA -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is back above 40 for the first time in two weeks, as the city's vaccine administration pace slows down.

Ottawa Public Health reported seven new cases of the virus in Ottawa on Friday. There were no new resolved cases for the second straight day, so the number of active cases has climbed to 41.

It's the most since July 9, when there were 43 active cases in the city.

There are still no COVID-19 patients in hospital in the city, which has been the case for nine days now.

Earlier provincial officials had reported 10 new cases in Ottawa on Friday. Their numbers sometimes differ from Ottawa Public Health's data due to different reporting times.

The city administered an average of about 5,500 second shots on Wednesday and Thursday, down from more than 13,000 second doses per day last week.

Eighty-three per cent of eligible residents have received at least one shot. Sixty-nine per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the city closed several vaccination clinics due to decreasing demand.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 15 to July 21): 3.9 (up from 2.7)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 16 to July 22): 0.5 per cent (up from 0.2 per cent July 14-20)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.28 (up from 1.18)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 41 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, up from 24 on Wednesday. It's the most active cases in the city in nearly two weeks.

For the second straight day, no more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,134.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses for a ninth straight day.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 765,350 (+2,089)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 624,143 (+10,919)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 69 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,237,860 (+8,008)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,830 (+7)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 405

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35 (+1)

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 43 (+5)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 45 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,117 (+8)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,299 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (3,572 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,234 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,246 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,649 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,332 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,962 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,095 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION