OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 92 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and three more people have died.

OPH also reported more than 100 new resolved cases, bringing the city's number of known active cases to below 1,000 for the first time in two weeks.

On Friday, OPH reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 after adding 180 cases on Thursday.

Across the province, health officials reported fewer than 2,400 new cases of COVID-19, along with 52 deaths and more than 3,000 resolved cases. Ontario health officials reported 101 new cases in Ottawa on Saturday. The figures shared by the provincial government often differ from the local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health due to different data collection times.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 12,853 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 419 residents have died.

Twenty-seven residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19 so far this month. There were 16 COVID-19 related deaths in December.

Weekly trends in Ottawa continue to show signs of improvement, with the number of new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents continuing to fall and the estimated reproduction number remaining below 1.

However, OPH still puts Ottawa in its "red" zone for COVID-19.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 65.0 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.2 per cent (Jan. 15 - Jan. 21)

Reproduction number: 0.88 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 22,981

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 988 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, down from 1,037 active cases on Friday.

This is the first time the number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has been below 1,000 since Jan. 8. The active case count peaked at 1,286 on Jan. 16.

The daily report shows 138 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. A total of 11,446 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 34 people in local hospitals with COVID-19 complications, down from 36 on Friday. Six people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is 10 to 19 years old, one is in their 30s, seven are in their 50s (two are in the ICU), six are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), four are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), nine are in their 80s, and six are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

In its most recent update, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,127 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 20.

A total 6,775 lab tests were performed on Jan. 20.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 36 hours.

The next update from the COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (915 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (1,614 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 19 new cases (2,742 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 11 new cases (1,780 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (1,674 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 16 new cases (1,532 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Nine new cases (938 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (576 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Six new cases (650 total cases)

90+ years old: Three new cases (429 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 are unknown.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 29 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais region: 22 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 41 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at the Forest Hill long-term care home, the Richmond Care Home, and a local shelter.

There are eight active community outbreaks. Two are linked to restaurants, one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to an office workplace, one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to a manufacturing/industrial workplace, one is linked to a services workplace, and one is linked to a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services - Home Child Care - 29101 Greenboro Children's Centre Little Acorn Early Learning Centre Montessori by Brightpath Ruddy Family Y Child Care Services à l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée – 28627 Wee Watch Nepean – Home Child Care - 29084

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Colonel By Retirement Home Elisabeth Bruyere Residence Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill (NEW) Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29045 Group Home - 29049 Group Home - 29052 Hillel Lodge Madonna Care Community Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark long-term care home Richmond Care Home (NEW) Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29413 (NEW) Sisters of Charity - Couvent Mont St. Joseph St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Supported Independent Living - 29100 The Ravines Independent Living Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).