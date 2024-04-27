OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa woman, 47, facing charges following downtown hate crimes

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says a 47-year-old woman is facing charges following a series of hate crimes in the downtown area last week.

    Police say the suspect was taking part in a demonstration in the downtown area in the morning on April 15 when she allegedly stepped in and assaulted an officer while police were attempting to enforce the law.

    The same suspect was also taking part in another “pop-up” demonstration in the afternoon when she allegedly assaulted a victim who was trying to “walk near the group of demonstrators to get to their destination.”

    Police say she allegedly used the handheld sound amplifier to block the victim when an argument broke out between the two, impeding them from walking away.

    In the evening, the suspect allegedly “followed a different victim from a religious event while shouting hateful messages and assaulting them with a handheld sound amplifier.”

    Police did not say which group of demonstrators the woman belongs to.

    All three victims sustained minor injuries.

    The 47-years-old suspect has been charged with:

    • Assault police officer with the intent to prevent an arrest
    • Obstruct a peace officer in the execution of their duty
    • Assault with a weapon x2
    • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
    • Harassment by threatening conduct; hate motivated x2
    • Intimidation by disorderly following

    She is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.

