Ottawa woman, 47, facing charges following downtown hate crimes

The Ottawa Police Service says a 47-year-old woman is facing charges following a series of hate crimes in the downtown area last week.

Police say the suspect was taking part in a demonstration in the downtown area in the morning on April 15 when she allegedly stepped in and assaulted an officer while police were attempting to enforce the law.

The same suspect was also taking part in another “pop-up” demonstration in the afternoon when she allegedly assaulted a victim who was trying to “walk near the group of demonstrators to get to their destination.”

Police say she allegedly used the handheld sound amplifier to block the victim when an argument broke out between the two, impeding them from walking away.

In the evening, the suspect allegedly “followed a different victim from a religious event while shouting hateful messages and assaulting them with a handheld sound amplifier.”

Police did not say which group of demonstrators the woman belongs to.

All three victims sustained minor injuries.

The 47-years-old suspect has been charged with:

Assault police officer with the intent to prevent an arrest

Obstruct a peace officer in the execution of their duty

Assault with a weapon x2

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Harassment by threatening conduct; hate motivated x2

Intimidation by disorderly following

She is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.