OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • No injuries reported following single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in eastern Ontario

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking drivers to expect delays after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 near Brewers Mills Road Saturday morning.
    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) asked drivers to expect delays after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 15 near Brewers Mills Road Saturday morning.

    One lane along the highway was closed, as Hydro One crews were on scene cutting the power. Police shared an image on X showing the car and a damaged power pole.

    The roads have fully reopened, police said in an update on X.

    No injuries were reported.

