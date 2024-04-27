Here's what you need to know about 'halal mortgages,' rates
The 2024 federal budget announced on April 16 included plans to introduce “halal mortgages” as a way to increase access to home ownership.
But what is a halal mortgage? Is it going to increase access to home ownership?
What is a halal mortgage?
Dr. Abdul Aleem, teaching professor at the University of Alberta’s Economic Department says a Halal mortgage is a “permissible” alternative for regular mortgage. He says interest is forbidden according to Islamic Sharia, which is the Islamic law.
“(It) provides a permissible alternative to interest-based mortgages by allowing the Muslims to purchase their own home without having to pay interest, because Islam strictly prohibits it,” Dr. Aleem said.
Dr. Aleem says everyone is eligible to apply for a halal mortgage, citing it’s not discriminatory.
In Canada, there are two companies providing this type of mortgage: Manzil and Eqraz, Dr. Aleem says, noting that they are members of an international organization called the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions.
If permitted, all Ontarians, regardless of faith, would have access to halal financial products through the province’s financial institutions.
How does it work?
Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf -- co-founder and CEO of Manzil -- says though halal mortgages avoid interest, they are not free of charge.
He says that there are three major types of Islamic home finance models used for home financing by Islamic banks and other financial institutions in the west, including the Murabaha, Ijarah, and Musharaka models.
He notes that these models closely resemble rent-to-own or shared equity agreements.
Murabaha: The lender buys and resells the property to the home buyer at a marked-up price, which includes an agreed profit margin for the bank. The lender can pay this amount in installments or a lump sum, as per the agreement, explains Dr. Sawwaf.
Musharakah: This is a co-ownership between the home buyer and the lender or financing company, where both parties agree to invest in a property and purchase the home together as partners.
“Each party owns shares in the home based on the percent of the purchase price they contributed. For example, if the home is priced at $100,000 and the customer pays a down payment of 10 per cent (or $10,000) and Manzil contributes 90 per cent (or $90,000), the customer is 10 per cent owner and Manzil is 90 per cent owner,” Dr. Sawwaf explained.
“In a version called Diminishing Musharakah, or the Declining Balance Method, the home buyer gradually buys out the financier’s stake in the property, while paying a fee to use the part of the property still owned by the financier.”
Currently, halal mortgages are facilitated in either Murabaha or Musharaka, as the third model – Ijarah comes with some complications, he explains.
“Ijarah is an Islamic financing structure where the bank buys a property on behalf of a customer and leases out the home to them for a fixed rent. The home buyer will then pay monthly payments that include a portion that goes toward purchasing the home. This concept is akin to a rental or leasing agreement, in which the lessee benefits from the asset, and the lessor earns a fixed income from the rent,” he said.
“Ijarah is compliant with Sharia law, which prohibits charging interest and ensures that all financial transactions are backed by tangible assets and involve shared business risk. Like Murabaha, however, it has a major drawback in that the home buyer does not gain full ownership rights until the end of the sales contract term, typically 25 years.”
What is the rate of a halal mortgage?
Sawwaf says Manzil’s current qualifying rate is 7.75 per cent for a five year fixed rate mortgage, noting that this is the percentage of profit the investors require.
“There is no pricing breakdown as we finance at the rate our investors require it at,” he added.
A minimum of 20 per cent down payment is required to obtain a halal mortgage, Sawwaf says, as “these mortgages are not CMHC Insurable, (CMHC provides a full range of mortgage loan insurance,) hence we are not allowed to provide lower down payment mortgages."
Canadians can use Manzil’s webpage to calculate their payment or apply here: https://manzil.io/signup.
Currently, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate is five per cent.
Why are halal mortgages more expensive?
Dr. Sawwaf says a halal mortgage is more expensive than a regular mortgage, as the pricing is based on the cost of capital attracted by the investors participating in the financing program, not based on the Bank of Canada's overnight lending rate.
“Banks have a cheaper cost of capital as they are able to take on deposits that require a lower return to be provided. These are two fundamentally different ways to capitalize programs, which is why our program is more expensive than its conventional counterpart,” explained Dr. Sawwaf.
He notes that he's been the lead consultant and advocated to prompt the federal government to enable halal mortgages to become more accessible across Canada.
“Amendments to the tax code to ensure that consumers are not paying more in tax when getting involved in these structures, along with allowing banks to fund these structures while maintaining the ability to off-balance sheet them into CMHC's mortgage pool program, while putting a regulatory framework in place to ensure Canadian consumers are protected from anyone that decides to claim they have a 'halal mortgage product' when in fact they do not,” he added.
CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Minister of Finance’s office for comments, asking how such an avenue would help Canadian’s access the housing market.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein hospitalized after return to New York from upstate prison
Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer said Saturday that the onetime movie mogul has been hospitalized for a battery of tests after his return to New York City following an appeals court ruling nullifying his 2020 rape conviction.
'We are declaring our readiness': No decision made yet as Poland declares it's ready to host nuclear weapons
Polish President Andrzej Duda says while no decision has been made around whether Poland will host nuclear weapons as part of an expansion of the NATO alliance’s nuclear sharing program, his country is willing and prepared to do so.
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Here's where Canadians are living abroad: report
A recent report sheds light on Canadians living abroad--estimated at around four million people in 2016—and the public policies that impact them.
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
Central Alberta queer groups react to request from Red Deer-South to reinstate Jennifer Johnson to UCP caucus
A number of LGBQT+2s groups in Central Alberta are pushing back against a request from the Red Deer South UCP constituency to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson into the UCP caucus.
Opinion I just don't get Taylor Swift
It's one thing to say you like Taylor Swift and her music, but don't blame CNN's AJ Willingham's when she says she just 'doesn't get' the global phenomenon.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on navigating post-political life, co-parenting and freedom
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says there is 'still so much love' between her and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as they navigate their post-separation relationship co-parenting their three children.
First court appearance for boy and girl charged in death of Halifax 16-year-old
A girl and a boy, both 14 years old, made their first appearance today in a Halifax courtroom, where they each face a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old high school student.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Bidders express interest in buying all or part of SaltWire newspaper business
A Toronto-based restructuring firm says several bidders have offered to buy all or part of SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald, the two insolvent companies that operate Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper enterprise.
-
Halifax Wanderers kick off season with home opener against Ottawa
Halifax’s professional soccer team kicks off its sixth season against Ottawa on Saturday with a sold-out crowd of 6,500 fans on the Wanderers Grounds.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John
Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Saint John, N.B.
Toronto
-
Murder charge laid after man falls to death from Toronto apartment balcony
One person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who fell from a balcony following an altercation inside a Toronto apartment building.
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander on course to suit up in Game 4 against Bruins
William Nylander is poised to join the Stanley Cup chase.
Montreal
-
'Divest now': Students launch encampment at McGill University
Several students have launched an encampment at McGill University as they call on the institution to cut financial ties with Israel.
-
Transit trips up among seniors since Montreal introduced free fare program, city says
Montreal says public transit trips were up between 15 and 20 per cent among people age 65 and over in the six months after it made the service free for local seniors.
-
Driver arrested after woman, 51, dies in head-on collision in Lachute
Quebec provincial police say a 51-year-old woman has died after a head-on collision in the town of Lachute, roughly 50 kilometres west of Montreal, early this morning.
Northern Ontario
-
French River area preparing for more flooding with weekend rain expected
The Municipality of French River has been under a flood watch since Thursday evening and many residents told CTV News that they fear the already high water levels combined with the rain forecasted in the coming days may cause more widespread flooding.
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
-
Northern Ont. hunters fined $8,500 for illegal moose hunt
Two hunters from North Bay, Ont., and a third from Temagami pled guilty recently to offences they committed during a 2022 moose hunt.
Windsor
-
Windsorite Theo Johnson selected by New York Giants in NFL Draft
A former graduate of Holy Names High School will soon be moving to New York after being selected during the NFL Draft in Detroit on Saturday.
-
'It’s just life changing': No need to sell home after Windsorite wins 100K
Playing bingo in April made a local resident $100,000 richer -- and will keep him in his home.
-
From backyard to professional pitch: Workshop gives opportunity to young aspiring players
Kids who have never played league soccer but have been eager to step on a professional turf are getting their first opportunity to shine. Thanks to a microgrant from Soccer Canada, the Windsor Soccer Club hosted a Free Kicks Day at the Novelletto Rosati Complex on Saturday.
London
-
Fatal crash victim identified as 24-year-old Western University graduate
A 24-year-old man who died Friday in a car crash on Highway 401 has been identified as Omar Barzak from London, Ont.
-
'Beneath all these colours we are all one': Thousands attend Hindu Holi Festival at Victoria Park
London’s Victoria Park was filled with colours Saturday afternoon as those attending Holi threw coloured water and powders into the air in a celebration of spring and unity.
-
'I felt disappointed': Local women’s advocates lament MP Karen Vecchio’s ouster as Status of Women Committee chair
At an event in which she was celebrated for her advocacy of women’s issues, Karen Vecchio was in no mood to speak about her removal from her role of chair of Federal Parliament’s Status of Women Committee.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt following hit-and-run crash in Cambridge, driver arrested
A driver has been arrested and a pedestrian has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Cambridge.
-
Long faces around horse riding school as it prepares to close after 50 years
An established horse riding school in Centre Wellington is hanging up the saddle after five decades in business.
Barrie
-
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
-
Caledon OPP investigating serious two-vehicle crash
Police in Caledon are investigating a crash that left one person with life-altering injuries.
-
Young driver charged after doing donuts and striking light post
A 16-year-old from Orillia has been charged with careless driving after reportedly 'skidding around' and striking a light post.
Winnipeg
-
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Winnipeg emergency crews battle 5 fires in 6 hours Saturday morning
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy Saturday morning, responding to five different structure fires within several hours.
-
Ice pileup warnings for Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend
With heavy wind gusts expected along Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend, the provincial government is warning residents and property owners about potential ice pileups.
Calgary
-
Central Alberta queer groups react to request from Red Deer-South to reinstate Jennifer Johnson to UCP caucus
A number of LGBQT+2s groups in Central Alberta are pushing back against a request from the Red Deer South UCP constituency to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson into the UCP caucus.
-
Rain barrel sale sells out early, as demand surges amid fears of summer drought
Rain barrel sale season kicked off Saturday morning with a splash.
-
Montreal comic book artists claim Marvel abusing legal system in copyright battle
Montreal comic book artists Ben and Ray Lai claim Marvel and Disney are abusing the legal process in the Lai brothers' copyright infringement suit against the industry giants.
Edmonton
-
Kane makes impact with Gordie Howe hat trick, Oilers rout Kings to take series lead
Evander Kane’s teammates believe he’s tailor-made for the playoffs, and so does the man himself.
-
Inside Alberta's promising psychedelic-assisted therapy industry
The view from Cena Life’s new clinic in a South Edmonton high-rise looks out clear to the edge of the city. And in the row of treatment rooms that line the office space, you can see the optimism within the company that the psychedelic-assisted therapies offered have a strong future in mental health care in Alberta.
-
Central Alberta queer groups react to request from Red Deer-South to reinstate Jennifer Johnson to UCP caucus
A number of LGBQT+2s groups in Central Alberta are pushing back against a request from the Red Deer South UCP constituency to reinstate MLA Jennifer Johnson into the UCP caucus.
Regina
-
Teen boy charged after stealing from Regina business
A teen boy is facing several charges after he stole items from a business on Friday in Regina.
-
Regina fire crews respond to late night blaze
Regina fire crews responded to a late night blaze on Friday night at a house on the 1900 block of St. John Street.
-
Man charged with murder, victim identified in southeast Sask. homicide case
RCMP have identified 28-year-old Brianna Hayes from Oxbow, Sask. as the victim in an ongoing homicide investigation in the province’s southeast. As a result, police have charged 24-year-old Taylor Japp, also from Oxbow with second degree murder, an RCMP news release said.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon care home workers escalating strike action
Workers at group homes run by LutherCare Communities in Saskatoon are escalating their strike action.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after body found at recycling facility
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a woman’s body was found at a recycling facility Friday morning.
-
Hometown kid nets overtime winner, Warriors lead 1-0
Brayden Yager was the hometown hero, albeit for the visiting team in game one of the WHL Eastern Conference Final.
Vancouver
-
Woman found dead inside Surrey home, homicide investigators called in
A large police presence in Surrey's East Newton neighbourhood Friday night is now a homicide investigation, local Mounties said Saturday.
-
King George SkyTrain station closed for 6 weeks
King George SkyTrain Station closed Saturday morning and won't be open again for weeks.
-
Evacuation alert lifted as wildfire in northeastern B.C. now 'held'
An evacuation alert for residents in areas around Chetwynd, B.C., has been lifted just days after a wildfire forced some residents from their homes.
Vancouver Island
-
Canucks defeat Predators in Game 3, take 2-1 series lead
J.T. Miller had a goal and assist and the Vancouver Canucks edged the Nashville Predators 2-1 to re-take the lead in their first-round playoff series.
-
Haida Elder suing Catholic Church and priest, hopes for 'healing and reconciliation'
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
-
Cisco reveals security breach, warns of state-sponsored spy campaign
State-sponsored actors targeted security devices used by governments around the world, according to technology firm Cisco Systems, which said the network devices are coveted intrusion points by spies.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.