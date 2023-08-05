A sunny summer Saturday to start the long weekend

There will be plenty of sunshine to kick off the August long weekend in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for just a few clouds through the day Saturday with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 28.

Overnight, expect a clear sky with a low of 11 C.

Sunday is also looking sunny with a high of 26 C and a humidex of 29.

The forecast for Colonel By Day is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 25 C.

Tuesday could also see showers with a high of 24 C.

Sunshine is back in the forecast for Wednesday.