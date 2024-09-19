5 teenagers 'facing consequences' after 15-year-old girl assaulted at Pembroke, Ont. school, OPP says

Two teenage girls are facing assault charges and three other girls will be "facing consequences" under the Youth Criminal Justice Act following the alleged assault of a girl at a Pembroke, Ont. school, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers began an investigation on Sept. 11 after an assault at a high school was reported in the city 147 km west of downtown Ottawa.

"Officers worked with school officials to investigate the incident and identify those involved," police said in a media release.

A 15-year-old girl was treated for minor injuries following the alleged assault.

Police say a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl are facing assault charges, while three girls, ages 16 and 17, will have assault charges diverted and face "extra judicial measures" under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The names of the accused cannot be released under the YCJA. The name of the school was also not released.

Police say the parents of the girls have been notified.

"Police and school officials continue to work together to support students and staff to ensure a safe learning environment," police said.