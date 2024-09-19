Gloucester resident $50K richer after winning with Lotto 6/49

A customer service representative from Gloucester is $50,000 richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 Super Draw on Aug. 31.

Ava Maharaj's big win comes after playing the lottery for some time and winning modest prizes, such as free plays.

"I checked my ticket on the OLG app and couldn't believe what I was seeing," Maharaj said, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. "I had to recheck it multiple times. I was so nervous and excited at the same time. I told my husband, and he was shocked too!"

Maharaj says she can't find words to describe how she feels about winning.

"Words fail to capture the experience. It’s a feeling of freedom and it could happen to anyone!" Maharaj added.

She plans to treat herself to "a nice dinner" and to pay some bills with her winnings.

"I will continue living life stress-free," she added.

The winning ticket was sold at Pronto Food Mart on Innes Road in Orléans.