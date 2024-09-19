Firefighters in Ottawa to check on fire alarms door-to-door

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters will be going door-to-door to check on people's fire alarms starting Monday.

Firefighters will be making sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in good working condition from Sept. 23 - 30.

Visits are optional. They are as part of the fire department's fall Wake Up program.

"The Wake Up program promotes the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in your home, and where they should be installed," firefighters said in a video posted on X.

Firefighters say residents will not be forced to buy new alarms, noting that they won't be giving fines.

Those who don't have a smoke alarm, will have one installed by firefighters. They will also be shown how to test it.

"We'll even discuss an escape plan in case your alarm does go off," firefighters add.

To keep your home safe, firefighters say, you need to replace the batteries every year and replace the alarm every ten years.

The service is free of charge. It is meant to add protection to residents and their families.

Firefighters will visit homes between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends. If no one is home, firefighters will leave information in the mailbox reminding people to check their alarms.