Eastern Ontario woman loses money in alleged online fraud after receiving pop-up alert on computer, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police are issuing a warning to be on guard against fraudsters, after an 84-year-old eastern Ontario woman had money removed from her bank account in an alleged online fraud.

On Sept. 12, the woman living in the Marmora and Lake Township area received a pop-up alert on her computer and all her computer functions were locked, according to police.

"The pop-up message included a voice saying that the computer had been compromised and not to turn it off," the OPP said on X. "The on-screen message included an official-looking Microsoft logo and a 'tech support' phone number."

Police say when the woman called, "a supposed technical" kept her on the phone for hours.

"During this time, the fraudster directed the woman to log into her online banking and then told her to walk away from the screen as the work would take some additional time," the OPP said.

"She eventually hung up, discovered that money had been removed from her bank accounts and then contacted the OPP."

A police spokesperson said investigators would not disclose the amount of money the woman lost.

Police believe other seniors in the Marmora and Lake Township area have been targeted by the same fraud tactics.

Investigators say if you receive a pop-up alert similar to the one saying the computer has been compromised, shut down your computer and contact a local business that specializes in electronic servicing.

Police say if you believe you are the victim of a fraud, contact local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Marmora and Lake Township is located near Belleville, Ont.