A nightmare cross-border trip, a devastating fire and Ryan Reynolds' interest in the Sens: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
A trip of a lifetime becomes a nightmare, a scary situation at a local high school, and a beloved celebrity takes interest in the Sens.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at the top five stories on website this week.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game.
Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S., leaving them to find their own way back across the Canada-U.S. border.
What Rob Blackburn wanted and expected for his first-time NFL game experience was an excitement-fuelled two days which included a tailgate party and watching the Bills take on the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 30.
“Everything was good until the bus showed up," he said.
The 35-seater bus drove passengers to Niagara Falls on a six-hour trip that included no bathroom stops, no air conditioning and exhaust fumes filling the cabin.
When the bus got to the U.S., it was inspected and impounded because of a gash in the tire and no U.S. certification. Passengers had to take taxis or even walk across the border to get back to Canada.
Rob Blackburn paid hundreds of dollars for a trip to an NFL game which turned out to be a nightmare experience. Ottawa, Ont.. Nov. 9, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
The Deadpool star told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday that he's interested in becoming part of a consortium of owners that would buy the team.
"I love Ottawa," he said. "I spent a long time in Vanier there, which is a little town inside Ottawa."
A day after his Tonight Show appearance, Reynolds flew to Ottawa and watched the Senators take on his hometown Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. The actor got a warm ovation from the crowd and sat in a box with Senators officials, including vice-president of business operations Chris Phillips.
The Senators confirmed last week that the team is for sale, and that a condition of any deal for the franchise would be that it remains in Ottawa. People magazine reported last week that Reynolds was interested in buying the team.
Rob Blackburn paid hundreds of dollars for a trip to an NFL game which turned out to be a nightmare experience. Ottawa, Ont.. Nov. 9, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).
CHEO opens second ICU amid 'unprecedented' crisis
CHEO has opened a second pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) to address an overflow of critically ill babies and young children with respiratory illnesses.
The hospital is dealing with a never-before-seen influx of children with illnesses including RSV, COVID-19, flu and other viruses.
CHEO had previously added beds to its existing PICU. The new unit makes five more beds available to children and youth. The space has been temporarily reassigned from CHEO's surgical day unit.
The hospital is experiencing more than double its normal volume of younger patients, leading to longer emergency room wait times.
Rob Blackburn paid hundreds of dollars for a trip to an NFL game which turned out to be a nightmare experience. Ottawa, Ont.. Nov. 9, 2022. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).
Four people arrested after gun call to Ottawa high school
Ottawa police arrested four people at an Ottawa high school on Monday after receiving a call that a student at the school may have been in possession of a gun.
Police have scaled back their presence at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School and a lockdown has been lifted. No weapon was recovered, police said.
A spokesman for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said the lockdown was put in place to support the police investigation into reports that a student could be in possession of a weapon.
"Students and staff were safely secured in their classrooms and the lockdown was lifted after approximately an hour," spokesperson Darcy Knoll said in a statement. "No students or staff were harmed."
It is unclear if the people arrested were students.
Ottawa police arrested four people after an "active investigation" prompted Ottawa Technical Secondary School to go into lockdown on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Devastating fire destroys popular Manotick gingerbread shop
A devastating fire has destroyed one of Manotick's most charming shops, just as its busiest season gets underway.
Flames tore through The Gingerbread Man on Tighe Street early Friday morning. The walls inside the 20-year-old shop now covered in soot and the kitchen destroyed.
"It couldn’t have come at a worse time," Palframan said. "The next six weeks makes our year so I don’t know what we’re going to do," said owner Richard Palframan, who was on the second floor of the house when the fire started.
Donations have been pouring in and a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the store. While Palframan may not know yet what started the fire, he hopes to rebuild the home soon and continue serving families for generations to come.
The Gingerbread Man owner Richard Palframan chats with a customer after a fire damaged his Manotick store on Friday. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Can employers wipe out working from home altogether?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
BREAKING | Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
WestJet passenger recalls 'begging and pleading' with flight crew for relief from sweltering cabin
Passengers who flew from Jamaica to Canada last week have been consoling each other in a WhatsApp group since the experience, which they say involved a plane so hot that several people fainted.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Atlantic
-
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contact
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
-
Kids’ Advil packs on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon as pressure mounts at pediatric hospitals
A pack of children’s Advil is currently on sale for nearly $300 on Amazon in Canada as a shortage of kids’ pain medications, surge of respiratory illnesses and mounting pediatric patient volumes compound in Ontario.
-
Head of SickKids says he supports reinstating mask mandate to ease 'unprecedented' hospital pressures
The head of Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says he is in favour of bringing back mandatory masking to alleviate pressure on pediatric hospitals across the province.
Montreal
-
Laval, Que. mayor asks for government support after shooting near junior college
After several hours of lockdown, students and staff members were finally able to leave Collège Montmorency in Laval, Que. shortly after midnight on Friday night. Police say a suspect remains at large and no description has been given. Three men were injured in a shooting in a nearby park.
-
19-year-old arrested in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu lockdown charged with threatening professor
The 19-year-old man arrested in connection with a lockdown at CEGEP Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu has been charged with uttering threats. Simon-Olivier Frappier is accused of threatening a professor with death and bodily harm. He appeared in court Saturday morning.
-
Montreal firefighters call for suspension of water rescue service
The Montreal firefighters association is calling for the complete suspension of the water rescue service until major corrections are made for the safety of its members.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario top doctor to ask public to mask up this week: sources
Two government sources say Ontario's top doctor will recommend the public begin masking on Monday in an effort to help overwhelmed children's hospitals.
-
North Bay hospital reducing COVID-19 PCR testing next week
The North Bay Regional Health Centre is going to be reducing COVID-19 PCR testing starting Monday, Nov. 14. In a social media post Friday, the hospital said it will no longer be offering COVID-19 swabbing.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
London
-
Fatal collision near Strathroy under investigation
Strathroy-Caradoc police say a 31-year-old man from Strathroy has died after a single-vehicle collision that happened overnight.
-
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
-
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police make arrest in May 2021 homicide investigation
After more than a year, police have made an arrest in a homicide investigation from May 2021.
-
U of W students and security threatened by man with machete; police arrest suspect
One man has been taken into custody after police say a suspect was swinging a machete on the University of Winnipeg campus and threatening students and security.
-
Can employers wipe out working from home altogether?
After Elon Musk announced that he plans to scrap Twitter’s 'work from anywhere policy,' it raises questions about the future of permanent remote work in North America and if it's here to stay.
Kitchener
-
-
-
Full month of activities returning for Cambridge Winterfest
The City of Cambridge is bringing Winterfest back with a full line-up of activities starting later this month.
Calgary
-
Calgary's homicide unit investigating fatal morning shooting in Falconridge
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in a Falconridge back-alley Saturday morning.
-
One dead in Saturday collision on QEII
One person is dead following a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on the QEII highway north of Highway 581 Saturday morning.
-
Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox has 'amazing experience' in bid to make world finals
A Calgary break dancer narrowly missed advancing to the finals in the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in New York City Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon retains title of 'Canada’s largest indoor Remembrance Day service'
Thousands showed up to SaskTel Centre for the return of in-person Remembrance Day services Friday morning.
-
'It’s a great option': Rent-to-own homes on the rise in Saskatoon
As interest rates rise and consumers feel the pressure of inflation, housing sales in Saskatoon are dropping, but there has been increased interest in rent-to-own options for would-be homeowners.
-
Cineplex set to offer free family movies for Community Day
On Saturday November 19, Cineplex theatres around the country – including in Saskatoon – will be offering free movies for their Community Day celebrations.
Edmonton
-
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
-
Slumping Oilers look to bolster defense vs. Panthers
The Edmonton Oilers will try to bounce back again Saturday afternoon as they face the Florida Panthers at Sunrise, Fla., closing out a four-game Eastern Conference road trip.
-
Bull riders return to Edmonton looking to win big
Rogers Place was bucking Friday as bull riders competed to win thousands in the Canadian national finals.
Vancouver
-
Hikers rescued from closed trail on North Shore, team says
Rescue crews were called to the backcountry north of Grouse Mountain Friday night to help multiple hikers in distress.
-
Philanthropist donates $3.8M for health unit in DTES where she worked as a nurse in 1950s
Lily Lee's first contribution to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and Chinatown neighbourhoods was as a 21-year-old community nurse in the 1950s when she was fresh out of the University of British Columbia.
-
Ukrainian families seeking refuge in Canada reflect on horrors of war on Remembrance Day
Ukrainian refugees living on Vancouver Island spent Remembrance Day reflecting on those lost, and those still living, in their home country.
Regina
-
Regina police request public assistance in identifying robbery suspect
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after an evening robbery in central Regina.
-
'Elevated' carbon monoxide readings lead to evacuation of Regina condo: Regina fire
'Elevated' levels of carbon monoxide led to the evacuation of a Regina condo building on Friday.
-
Thousands gather at Brandt Centre for Remembrance Day service in Regina
Thousands once again gathered at the Brandt Centre for Regina’s largest Remembrance Day service after a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.