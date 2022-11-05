Devastating fire destroys popular Manotick gingerbread shop

A devastating fire has destroyed one of Manotick's most charming shops, just as its busiest season gets underway.

Flames tore through The Gingerbread Man on Tighe Street early Friday morning. The walls inside the 20-year-old shop now covered in soot and the kitchen destroyed.

"It crawled its way through the shop and all of my antique furniture from family and all my knick-knacks that I collected over the 40 years, everything is toast,” said owner Richard Palframan, who was on the second floor of the house when the fire started.

Saturday was the first time he stepped foot inside his beloved shop since the fire, taking in the damage. From the front, there doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage. At closer look, you’ll find soot covering the windows and charred gingerbread houses outside the storefront.

"It couldn’t have come at a worse time," Palframan said. "The next six weeks makes our year so I don’t know what we’re going to do.” "

The aroma of gingerbread and butter tarts are a familiar scent on the block. He and his wife had been working tirelessly, fulfilling thousands of orders and keeping shelves stocked with Christmas-themed cookies and baked goods. This weekend would have marked the start of their holiday sales.

"It’s devastating," Chris Napier said. "It’s the guy’s life. Richard’s the Gingerbread Man, we’ve been friends for 20 years. This is everything to him. I’m just glad he got out alive.”

“My child in Ireland called this morning, somehow he learned about his gingerbread store had a fire," resident Karen Baker-Anderson said. "I’m glad people are out here supporting them."

Donations have been pouring in and a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the store. While Palframan may not know yet what started the fire, he hopes to rebuild the home soon and continue serving families for generations to come.

"We won’t open for Christmas, I doubt next Christmas,” he said. "It takes about a year to build a house… let’s see what we can do."

This is what’s left of a beloved gingerbread bakery in Manotick after a devastating fire destroyed the shop. The owner says they won’t be able to rebuild before the Christmas season. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/3onRGzLR0s — Jackie Perez CTV News (@JackiePerez__) November 5, 2022