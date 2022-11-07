Four people arrested after gun call to Ottawa high school

Ottawa police arrested four people after an "active investigation" prompted Ottawa Technical Secondary School to go into lockdown on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Submitted photo) Ottawa police arrested four people after an "active investigation" prompted Ottawa Technical Secondary School to go into lockdown on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina