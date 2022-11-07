Four people arrested after gun call to Ottawa high school

Ottawa police arrested four people at an Ottawa high school on Monday after receiving a call that a student at the school may have been in possession of a gun.

Police have scaled back their presence at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School and a lockdown has been lifted. No weapon was recovered, police said.

Ottawa police say they were called to "the scene of an active investigation" in the 400 block of Donald Street at 9:45 a.m. Monday.

A spokesman for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said the lockdown was put in place to support the police investigation into reports that a student could be in possession of a weapon.

"Students and staff were safely secured in their classrooms and the lockdown was lifted after approximately an hour," spokesperson Darcy Knoll said in a statement. "No students or staff were harmed."

It is unclear if the people arrested were students.

Ottawa Technical Secondary School specializes in teaching students trades and preparing them for college programs and apprenticeships.