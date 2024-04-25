5 Ottawa brunch spots among Canada's best 100 for Mother's Day, report says

A new data by OpenTable reveals the top 100 restaurants for brunch on Mother’s Day and Ottawa has five of them.

The capital’s winning restaurants are Cantina Gia, Cocotte Bistro, Zoe’s at Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Hunter’s Public House and NeXT.

Cantina Gia is located at 749 Bank Street in the Glebe. It is a family restaurant offering comfort Italian food with wine shop.

Cocotte Bistro – located at 123 Metcalfe Street -- is a casual and refined take on French bistro, offering a variety of Parisian specialties. It opened in the summer of 2022.

Located within the walls of Fairmont Chateau Laurier is Zoe’s, which offers a contemporary and chic bar experience and brunch along with “serving up a side of local history.”

Gloucester’s Hunter’s Public House is located at 4750 Bank Street. The modern and suburban pub offers high-quality food and beverages with an exceptional service.

For a casual dining or Sunday brunch, Stittsville’s NeXT is the place to go. It is located at 6400 Hazeldean Road. The restaurant is known for offering a variety of recipes.

Only one restaurant made the list in Gatineau -- Arôme at the Casino du Lac Leamy. The hidden gem is located inside the casino. It offers breakfast, brunch and dinner with a variety of fine wines.

Two restaurants made the list in Calgary, 14 in Vancouver, 17 in Toronto and nine in Montreal.

OpenTable’s data suggests 58 per cent of Canadians are planning to spend more this year than last year on dining out for Mother’s Day. In 2023, 52 per cent of Mother’s Day reservations were made at least four days before.

OpenTable uses a multi-factored methodology to determine its yearly list by using metrics, such as diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance and five-star reviews to uncover the most in-demand restaurants on the platform.

A full list of the top 100 restaurants is available online.