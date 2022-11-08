Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.

The Deadpool star told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday that he's interested in becoming part of a consortium of owners that would buy the team.

"I am trying to do that," Reynolds said when Fallon asked him if he's hoping to become an owner of the franchise.

"I love Ottawa," he said. "I spent a long time in Vanier there, which is a little town inside Ottawa."

The Senators confirmed last week that the team is for sale, and that a condition of any deal for the franchise would be that it remains in Ottawa.

"People magazine reported last week that Reynolds was interested in buying the team.

"It's very expensive. I need to partner with really deep pockets," Reynolds told Fallon.

"It's called a consortium ... when you form a group together to buy an entity," he added. "It's a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy."

Sportico has valued the Senators at $655 million U.S., a 21 per cent jump from last year.