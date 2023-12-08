A mild weekend in the forecast for Ottawa
An early December warm-up is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures of plus 2 C on Saturday and 6 C on Sunday, before cold temperatures return next week.
The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Friday with a chance of flurries or drizzle. High minus 2 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 6 degrees this afternoon.
Cloudy tonight with a low of minus 5 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. High plus 2 C.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.
The outlook for Monday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 2 C and a low of minus 10 C.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 8-10
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin will seek another presidential term in Russia, extending his rule of over two decades
Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for at least another six years, announcing his candidacy in the presidential election next March that he is all but certain to win, according to state media reports.
More caffeinated energy drinks pulled from shelves: Here's what was recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled this week, including mushrooms, more caffeinated energy drinks, and electric cooktops.
Two charged with murder of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and partner in Dominica
The director of public prosecutions in the Caribbean nation of Dominica has confirmed that two men have been charged in the death of Quebecer Daniel Langlois and his partner.
Judge rules in favour of NBA star, nullifies purchase of $8M Burlington mansion once occupied by 'crypto king'
A judge has ruled in favour of NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in his lawsuit against a company that sold him a Burlington mansion previously occupied by self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski.
Advocates sound the alarm on increased deportations in Canada, urge feds to fulfil regularization promise
Advocates are sounding the alarm on the rise in deportations in Canada and are calling on the federal government to follow through on its 2021 promise to expand a regularization program for undocumented people living in the country.
Six French teens await a verdict over their alleged roles in Islamic extremist killing of a teacher
A French juvenile court is handing down a verdict Friday for six teenagers accused of involvement in the killing of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist after he showed caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on freedom of expression.
80-kilometre-wide asteroid to produce one-of-a-kind eclipse visible from Earth
One of the biggest and brightest stars in the night sky will momentarily vanish as an asteroid passes in front of it to produce a one-of-a-kind eclipse.
Judge rules against Prince Harry in early stage of libel case against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry lost a preliminary round Friday in his libel case against the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid over an article that said he tried to hide his efforts to retain publicly funded protection in the U.K. after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Conservatives launch an overnight marathon voting session, two men are charged in the death of a Quebecer and his partner in Dominica and five people are dead in a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers face longest surgical wait times, far beyond national average
The Maritime provinces are leading the country in lengthy healthcare wait times, showing a stark contrast to the national average.
-
St. Stephen looks to next steps following state of emergency termination
Social Development Minister Jill Green says a temporary solution for the homeless crisis in St. Stephen could come as soon as Friday morning.
-
4 people arrested after report of ‘armed peoples’ entering a Saint John home: police
The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.
Toronto
-
Man fatally shot by police north of Toronto amid domestic disturbance: SIU
A man is dead after being shot by police officers north of Toronto during a call for a domestic disturbance on Wednesday night.
-
Looking for a new TV? These are the 3 best performing brands
Cyber Monday and Black Friday may have come and gone, but sales on TVs continue through December right up until the holidays.
-
Man in hospital following overnight shooting at Toronto tow yard
A man is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting at a Scarborough tow yard.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front begins its seven-day strike
Public sector workers in schools, health care institutions, CEGEPs and social services are starting a seven-day strike.
-
Quebec accounts for 70% of cantaloupe salmonella cases in Canada
The majority of confirmed Canadian cases in the ongoing cantaloupe salmonella outbreak are in Quebec, according to health officials.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the road closures to expect on the weekend in Montreal
Those planning trips to or from the Island of Montreal on the weekend should note that there are several route closures to be expected. The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, the Saint-Pierre interchange and on the Highway 15 in the Atwater Avenue sector will all feature closures and should be avoided, as well as others listed below.
Northern Ontario
-
Report says relief coming for Canadian grocery prices in 2024
A recent report of more than 30 experts from several universities says some relief is coming at the grocery checkout in 2024.
-
Science North CEO responds to auditor’s report on science centre
Despite some critical comments from Ontario’s auditor general, the CEO of Science North wants to reassure northerners that the science centre is thriving.
-
No charges for North Bay, Ont., school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting 3-year-old student
GRAPHIC WARNING: A North Bay, Ont., mother is shocked after being told no charges will be laid against a school bus driver accused of sexually assaulting her now four-year-old daughter on her first day of school.
London
-
Worker dies due to fall in Zorra Township, Ministry of Labour investigating
Oxford County OPP are investigating a fatal workplace accident that happened Thursday morning on 15th Line in Zorra Township.
-
Police investigate fatal Tilsonburg crash
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Tilsonburg.
-
'Beautiful' conditions across London, Ont. region Friday
Comfortable conditions are expected across midwestern Ontario Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police charge basketball referee with sexual assault
A basketball referee is facing sexual assault charges after Winnipeg police say two victims have come forward.
-
These Manitoba communities broke heat records Wednesday
A number of southern Manitoba cities, towns and communities broke heat records on Wednesday, with above-seasonal temperatures expected to continue for the next few days.
-
Four charged following stabbing death on Main Street: Winnipeg police
Four people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man one week ago.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman pleads guilty to defrauding doulas
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Local OHL players prepare for IIHF World Junior Championship
The IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship is just around the corner - an exciting time for hockey fans across Canada.
Calgary
-
Witnesses lifted car off of girl, 2, who was trapped after N.E. Calgary crash
Some quick thinking from witnesses of a crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday helped rescue a two-year-old girl who was trapped under a vehicle.
-
'Pseudoscience': Alberta's health minister under fire for naturopathic medicine meeting
Alberta's health minister is facing pushback after taking a meeting focused on naturopathic medicine's role in the province's primary care.
-
It might be a little cold and wet now but we're set to warm up again
We are done with the bulk of the snowfall but still, a little more is possible.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie claims he was forced into sex with man he's accused of killing
A former Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder says his alleged victim sometimes blackmailed and forced to him have sex.
-
Saskatoon care homes may 'chemically manage' residents with drugs, auditor finds
The majority of Saskatoon special care homes may be "chemically" managing residents with anti-psychotic drugs, an independent audit found.
-
Saskatoon Blades stand atop eastern conference near halfway point of season
The Saskatoon Blades are back from a long U.S. road trip, and they’re right back in action this weekend with three games in three nights.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature wraps up fall sitting, passes pension-exit legislation
Alberta politicians wrapped up the fall sitting of the legislature in the early hours Thursday, with Premier Danielle Smith's government cutting off debate to pass a bill mandating a referendum be held before the province could quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Woman killed by police in southeast Edmonton
Police shot and killed a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Old Strathcona business association expands vandalism grant program, asks governments for more support
A southside business association is expanding a program to help shops in its neighbourhood deal with damage from vandalism.
Vancouver
-
Woman repeatedly sent home from Langley Memorial Hospital actually needed emergency surgery
Three times she went to Langley Memorial Hospital's emergency room for help. Three times, she said, she was sent home.
-
Jury retires in Ibrahim Ali's marathon B.C. murder trial
A British Columbia Supreme Court jury has retired to deliberate in the first-degree murder trial of Ibrahim Ali, more than eight months after he pleaded not guilty to killing a 13-year-old girl in a Metro Vancouver park in 2017.
-
Was the order to dismantle a Downtown Eastside homeless encampment legal? Here's what the court decided.
An order by Vancouver's fire chief to clear an encampment on the Downtown Eastside was "unlawful and invalid," according to a lawyer who represented residents in a court challenge of the order.
Regina
-
Accusations of anti-Semitism fly from floor of legislature on final day of fall sitting
Accusations flew across the floor of the legislature on the final day of the fall sitting as the government accused the NDP of being anti-Semitic, leading to an MLA being expelled from the legislature.
-
'Expect damage': Regina couple watch police raid their Airbnb on doorbell camera
A Regina couple who own an Airbnb received a surprising phone call from police last Wednesday alerting them their property was about to be raided.
-
'We're not in the panic zone yet': Mission Ridge prepares for ski season amid lack of snow
Hitting the slopes at Mission Ridge is a winter tradition for many in southern Saskatchewan.