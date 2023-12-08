A mild weekend in the forecast for Ottawa

An early December warm-up is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures of plus 2 C on Saturday and 6 C on Sunday, before cold temperatures return next week.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Friday with a chance of flurries or drizzle. High minus 2 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 6 degrees this afternoon.

Cloudy tonight with a low of minus 5 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. High plus 2 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 2 C and a low of minus 10 C.