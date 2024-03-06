A behind-the-scenes look into an illegal magic mushroom shop operating openly in Ottawa
There are several illegal magic mushroom shops operating in Ottawa, including the controversial store Fun Guyz. One is located on Bank Street and another recently opened up on Dalhousie Street about a week ago.
The drug known as psilocybin is illegal to produce, sell, and possess in Canada, but it appears to be happening at several of the locations right across the city.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"We are pushing to fight for the legalization," said Zou, at the Fun Guyz location on Dalhousie. Zou wouldn't provide his full name to CTV News.
He gave a behind-the-scenes look at the controversial shop, which continues to operate since opening a week ago.
"Everything gets shipped from British Columbia," he said.
CTV News saw a customer buying the illegal drug for cash only. The store offers incentives like 20 per cent off and a free gram for a review online.
Staff say they also ship the product across the country.
"Generally, when someone comes in and if I don't recognize them, I ask if they have any kind of experience, even with weed in general, just these kind of things," said Zou. "Then I make sure to go through with them about dosing. I try and encourage micro-dosing instead of grabbing a large amount."
Psilocybin mushrooms contain hallucinogens. The drug can cause hallucinations and distort reality. Side effects can include changes in mood, anxiety, panic attacks, confusion, and paranoia.
Ottawa police were not available for an on-camera interview but, in a statement to CTV News, said, in part, "The service reviews and assesses drug complaints on an individual basis to determine the appropriate course of action, which may include further investigation and enforcement. The drug unit does not comment on current or future investigations and enforcement."
While Fun Guyz has only been open for a short time, there are several other magic mushroom dispensaries throughout the city. Other shops have been shut down recently, including a Centretown location, where two people were charged in August.
Fun Guyz has opened storefront locations in other cities, including in Kitchener and Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police raided the location in Cambridge at least twice, officers made arrests and seized products, but the store reopened after each incident.
Under a very specific circumstance, such as when a spot is authorized by Health Canada, through a license or exemption, it may be possible for people to access the drug through a clinical trial or special access program, but the store confirmed on Wednesday that they don't ask people for a license, as it's a very complicated process.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Jury finds 'Rust' armourer guilty of involuntary manslaughter
A New Mexico jury on Wednesday found 'Rust' armourer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, ending a trial over Hollywood's first on-set fatal shooting in nearly 30 years.
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
'Feeling blessed': Sask. family welcomes quadruplets born on leap day
Gilbert Merasty was already a proud father of five. Now he has four more babies to help raise.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
'Beloved' Toronto school teacher identified as York Region's latest murder victim
A Grade 7 and 8 teacher at a Toronto school has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Vaughan.
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
Former British Columbia cabinet minister Selina Robinson has quit the NDP and will sit as an Independent, citing antisemitism in the ruling party's caucus.
Royal Caribbean employee accused of hiding cameras to spy on guests, including underage girls
A Royal Caribbean cruise employee is accused of hiding cameras inside bathrooms of passenger cabins to spy on guests, including underage girls.
Ontario government staff used 'code words' when talking about Greenbelt, NDP allege
Staff within the Doug Ford government used “code words” when talking about removing land from the Greenbelt, Ontario’s Official Opposition alleges.
'It's outrageous': Growing number of BMO customers raise concerns with bank's security, investigative processes
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province look at snow, freezing rain and rain expected Thursday in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
150-year-old Cape Breton church done in by Fiona
For more than 150 years, St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church in Louisbourg, N.S., was able to withstand everything the weather threw at it.
-
Man injured in Halifax workplace incident
Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Plane that crashed near Nashville was based out of Brampton Flight Centre: officials
U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.
-
Ontario government staff used 'code words' when talking about Greenbelt, NDP allege
Staff within the Doug Ford government used “code words” when talking about removing land from the Greenbelt, Ontario’s Official Opposition alleges.
-
'Beloved' Toronto school teacher identified as York Region's latest murder victim
A Grade 7 and 8 teacher at a Toronto school has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations are suing the RCMP for defamation after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
-
Montreal's Lucien L'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
-
Quebec dentist suspended, fined for vulgar, sexist and racist comments
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
-
LinkedIn back up following brief outage
Microsoft's LinkedIn said on Wednesday it was back up after a brief outage that had impacted thousands of users.
-
OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.
London
-
Woodstock, Ont. police officer who pleaded guilty to on-duty assault gets 'slap on the wrist,' victim’s family and lawyer say
A Woodstock police officer — who pleaded guilty to an on-duty assault — will serve no jail time.
-
City of London purchases former Fairmont Public School
Fairmont Public School closed in 2022, but the site is in flight to become something new entirely after London City Council approved the purchase from Thames Valley District School Board on Tuesday.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle rollover
A road in North Middlesex is closed Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Several highways closed due to weather
Several Manitoba highways were closed Wednesday as a low pressure system blankets southern portions of the province in heavy snow.
-
Manitoba records highest cannabis sales spike in Canada
Manitoba records highest cannabis sales spike in Canada
-
Mayor pitches waiving landfill tipping fees for downtown HBC building redevelopment
Winnipeg's mayor wants the city to waive landfill tipping fees for the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) as it redevelops the old Hudson's Bay Company building on Portage Avenue.
Kitchener
-
March break travellers urged to check measles vaccination status
The countdown to March break is on – but the excitement is also being met with concern. Public health officials are worried about travellers returning home with measles.
-
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
-
Waterloo auto repair shops prepare for gas vehicles to be phased out
It may be more than a decade away, but Canada’s automotive industry is preparing for the federal government’s move to phase out the sale of gas vehicles.
Calgary
-
Stampede not allowed in Pride parade for 'foreseeable future' due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flames trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights: TSN
The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to multiple reports from TSN Insiders.
-
Calgary's Downtown Safety Leadership Table outlines 28 recommendations in final report
Calgary's Downtown Safety Leadership Table has released its final report outlining dozens of ways to make the core safer.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
-
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
Edmonton
-
Burned-out SUV believed to be related to suspicious death in southeast Edmonton: police
A man is dead after gunshots were heard in southeast Edmonton.
-
Alberta municipalities lament 'substantial' drop in infrastructure funding
The Town of Stony Plain and other municipalities across Alberta are wondering how to best approach a population influx alongside long-standing infrastructure deficits given annual funding from the province fell well short of their request.
-
Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
Former British Columbia cabinet minister Selina Robinson has quit the NDP and will sit as an Independent, citing antisemitism in the ruling party's caucus.
-
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
-
Vancouver mayor playing 'disingenuous' accessibility politics, says critic
When Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Park Board Commissioner Jaspreet Virdi announced an "emergency motion" benefiting people with disabilities this week, not everyone was impressed by the city's efforts.
Regina
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
'Let’s not have a need for that': Sask. parents respond to new rapid access suicide counselling
Nearly two years ago, Wanda and Chris Ball spoke to the provincial government asking for more resources to be directed towards suicide prevention. Their son Kye died by suicide in March of 2017.
-
Municipal councillors donated to Saskatchewan Party using taxpayer funds to gain access to premier, other provincial politicians
Multiple municipalities, including the City of Regina, have donated tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to Saskatchewan’s political parties in the past few years, a joint investigation between CTV Regina and the Investigative Journalism Foundation has revealed.