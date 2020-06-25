OTTAWA -- As the National Capital Commission refreshes the technical studies for a new bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau, Mayor Jim Watson says a $1 billion interprovincial bridge is "not a priority" for the City of Ottawa.

Watson told the National Capital Commission's Board of Directors meeting that he would rather see the Federal Government spending money on transit and active transportation projects instead of a sixth bridge over the Ottawa River.

The NCC's Board of Directors received an update on the "refresh of existing technical studies on potential corridors for additional National Capital Region crossing" report on Thursday. The report refreshed the study conducted in 2013 on potential locations for a new bridge, but did not include a recommendation on a specific corridor.

The 2019 federal budget directed the NCC to examine building a new interprovincial bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River. The federal government directed the NCC to refresh existing studies and develop a long-term integrated interprovincial crossing plan.

In 2013, the NCC identified three corridors for a potential interprovincial crossing: Kettle Island, Lower Duck Island and McLaurin Bay. Kettle Island was selected as the technically preferred corridor in 2013.

The NCC's refresh found a new bridge at Kettle Island would attract the most truck trips and the most transit trips, while a new bridge at Lower Duck Island would attract the most traffic to a new bridge as well as away from existing bridges. A new bridge at McLaurin Bay would have the least impact on noise and vibration and has the most potential for new jobs.

Speaking during the NCC's Board of Directors meeting, Watson noted that both he and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin are "not keen" on a new bridge because there is a focus of expanding public transit.

"We think if there's additional funding available it should go into transit projects and active transportation projects, as opposed to building what could be a $1 billion bridge."

Watson told the NCC Board of Directors that the bridge is not a priority at Ottawa City Hall.

"A billion-dollar bridge is not a priority for us. There's very little support I know amongst elected officials on the Ottawa side for the bridge," said Watson.

"We're dealing with significant challenges in public transit funding and alternative modes of transportation. These dollars could be better invested and better spent"

The Kettle Island proposal would connect Gatineau's Montee Paiement with the Aviation Parkway. The crossing at Lower Duck Island would connect Lorrain Boulevard and the Montreal Road ramp at Highway 174. The McLaurin Bay crossing would extend from Highway 50 and a long a new road located east of the Gatineau Airport to the Montreal Road ramp at Highway 174.

The NCC says the refreshed technical studies will inform any future consideration of a new bridge. Public consolations are expected to begin in September.