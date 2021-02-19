OTTAWA -- As more doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Ottawa, the city continues its efforts to vaccinate residents in all retirement homes.

Ottawa received 9,360 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, allowing Ottawa Public Health and its partners to continue vaccinating high-risk individuals.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard shows as of Thursday, 60 per cent of residents in retirement homes have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa paramedics were scheduled to visit six more retirement homes on Friday to administer the COVID-19 dose to residents.

There are 84 designated retirement homes in Ottawa. Public health officials identified 37 of those as high-risk, and the first doses were administered to residents in those within four days last week.

Health officials are also conducting COVID-19 vaccinations outside of retirement homes.

The Wabano Centre has been holding a three-day vaccination clinic for Indigenous elders this week.

Our Paramedic Vaccination Strike Teams are currently attending their pre-deployment briefing in a physically-distanced setting!

Our paramedics will soon be joining our @OttawaHealth partners to vaccinate residents in 6 retirement homes today.#COVID19vaccines #SteadyAsSheGoes pic.twitter.com/8RH89G35f1 — Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) February 19, 2021

MORE COVID-19 DOSES ARRIVE

Ottawa received a shipment of 9.360 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, the second largest shipment of vaccines to date.

A total of 48,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Ottawa since Dec. 14.

As of Friday, 41,695 doses had been administered to residents and staff at retirement homes and long-term care homes, frontline health care staff and paramedics.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inventory is based on an expected five doses per vial. Public health says, "Occasionally, an additional dose (sixth dose) of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is successfully extracted and administered to clients."