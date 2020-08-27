OTTAWA -- Canada's second largest Costco Wholesale warehouse is now open in Ottawa.

Costco opened its new warehouse club at 1405 Blair Place in Gloucester Thursday morning.

"With our newly expanded warehouse, we can bring even more benefits of a Costco membership to Gloucester, and residents and businesses in the surrounding area," said Pierre Riel, senior vice-president and country manager, Costco Wholesale Canada.

"We are very proud to share this new and expanded location with our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout the area."

The new 161,000 square-foot location includes a variety of speciality departments, including an on-site bakery, fresh meat, rotisserie chicken section and optical centre, with an on-site independent optometrist. There is also a large food court, five tire centre bays and a gas station with 24 pumps.

Costco says the new warehouse club has a new self-checkout section with six stations and 760 parking spots.

The new Gloucester warehouse is 33 per cent larger than the previous location. It is now the second largest Costco Warehouse in Canada, behind the 182,000-square foot Costco warehouse in St. John's, Newfoundland.