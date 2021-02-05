Advertisement
Ottawa wrapping up COVID-19 vaccinations for long-term care residents
Ottawa paramedics administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents at Laurier Manor on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OttawaParamedics)
OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa will reach a milestone today in its fight against COVID-19.
Mayor Jim Watson says the city will finish administering the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to residents in all long-term care homes.
"By the end of today our paramedic teams will have completed the second round of vaccinations at LTC homes," said Watson on Twitter.
"This is a significant milestone for our vaccination campaign."
The city completed the first round of vaccinations in long-term care homes on Jan. 15. Ottawa Public Health reported 92 per cent of residents in Ottawa's 28 long-term care homes opted to receive the first dose of the vaccine.
As of Wednesday, Ottawa had received 30,225 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. A total 26,337 doses have been administered in Ottawa.