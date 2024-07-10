6 people displaced following Kanata townhouse fire

Six people have been displaced following a morning fire at a home in Kanata.

The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, reporting the upstairs smoke alarm was ringing and there was a smoke odour in a two-storey townhouse on Rioja Street.

"Firefighters arrived on scene four minutes after being dispatch to the call and were met by the residents of the home outside who advised fire crews that all the occupants safely exited," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Firefighters initiated a fast attack and advanced a hose line inside where a bedroom fire was located on the second floor."

The fire did not extend to other parts of the home or attached townhomes.

No one was hurt. Four adults and two children will be displaced following the fire, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.