OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, along with four new deaths linked to the virus.

Across Ontario, there are 934 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday. There are 420 new cases in Toronto, 169 in Peel Region and 95 in York Region.

In Ottawa, twenty of the 58 new cases of COVID-19 involve residents under the age of 20.

This is the second time this week that 58 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, there have been 6,830 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 321 deaths.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,547 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Oct. 27. More than 3,300 lab tests were performed in Ottawa.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 40 people are currently in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are five people in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Public Health reports of the 40 people in hospital, one person is between the ages of 20 and 29, one person is between the ages of 40 and 49, four people are in their 50s and seven people are in their 60s.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 670 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A total of 5,839 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (435 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 13 new cases (754 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (1,441 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (907 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (881 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 9 new cases (808 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (543 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (350 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (424 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (285 cases total)

The age of two people with COVID-19 is currently unknown.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reports 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are two new cases in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Six new cases were reported in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit region.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 60 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New COVID-19 outbreaks were declared Thursday at the Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton Home Edition child care (5) and Ecole elementaire catholique George-Etienne Cartier.

There is also a new COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Retirement.

The COVID-19 outbreaks are over at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home and New Edinburgh Square Chartwell.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Academie Providence Seours Antonines School Children's Place Civic Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton at Navan Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – Home Edition (5) (NEW) École élémentaire publique Gabrielle Roy Ecole elementaire catholique George-Etienne Cartier (NEW) Foster Farm Daycare Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée Grandir Ensemble – Pierre Elliott-Trudeau Guardian Angels School Ottawa Islamic School Peak Academy School St. Rita Catholic School St. Bernadette "Petit pas a trois" The Children's Place Annex Location

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 2 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 3 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 4 Association pour intégration sociale d'Ottawa – 7 Bairn Croft Residential Services - French Hill Residence Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Retirement home Centre d'accueil Champlain Centre de soins de longue durée Montfort long-term care home Christian Horizons 9 Cité Parkway Retirement Residence Edinburgh Retirement Home Emergency Housing West Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill long-term care home Garry J. Armstrong Glebe Centre Granite Ridge Care Community Heritage Retirement Hillel Lodge Hôpital Montfort 4C Med Innovative Community Support Services Innovative Community Support Services (Barnwell) Laurier Manor Longfields Manor Manoir Marochel Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre Park Place Residence St. Louis Riverpath Retirement Robertson House Rockcliffe Retirement Sisters of Charity retirement home St. Patrick's Home St. Vincent Hospital (5 North, 4 North, 3, North, 2 North) Starwood Tamir Foundation The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 5N The Ottawa Hospital General Campus 6W The Ravines retirement home Walk of Grace Residential Services – 1 Walk of Grace Residential Services – 2 West End Villa Wildpine Retirement Home

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).