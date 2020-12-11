OTTAWA -- Forty-six cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a dormitory at a school in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told reporters there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the Al-Rashid Islamic Institute on Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County Road 2, near Cornwall

Dr. Roumeliotis would only say the outbreak is in a dormitory at the Al-Rashid Islamic Institute.

"We're not sure how it happened," said Dr. Roumeliotis, when asked if the Eastern Ontario Health Unit knew how the COVID-19 outbreak started.

"We think it was a staff (member) that was asymptomatic and spread it within the dorm. We're working with them and we're working closely to ensure that everybody's isolated."

Dr. Roumeliotis added the health unit believes the outbreak is "under control," saying the dormitory is completely locked down right now.

The Al-Rashid Islamic Institute is an institute of higher Islamic education and secondary school.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Public Health Ontario reported 45 new cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday. There have been 1,067 cases of COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the Ontario Government announced Eastern Ontario will be moved into the "orange-restrict" zone, with new restrictions on bars, restaurants, fitness centres, gyms, and other establishments.