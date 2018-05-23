

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 401, east of Napanee, will be completely closed into the evening, after a crash and truck fire early this morning.

Police say at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, a transport truck crashed just east of the Palace Road interchange and caught fire. The fire damaged the roadway to the point that the road is no longer safe.

Resurfacing work will have to take place before the road can reopen to traffic. Police expect the road to be closed until at least 6:00 p.m. between Palace Road and County Road #4

There is no immediate word on any injuries.

