GATINEAU, QC -- Gatineau Police are asking for help from members of the public and mechanics in identifying a suspect vehicle involved in an reported hit-and-run crash in early June.

Police said the driver of a car struck a 17-year-old boy June 3 in Aylmer. The boy suffered serious head injuries.

Police are now looking for a grey 2005 Mercedes C230. Police suspect the front hood would have been significantly damaged and there may be white paint on the car's fender and the driver's side front tire.

The armrest between the driver's and passenger's seats may also be missing, according to police.

The vehicle may have since been repaired or may be in storage.

"The [Gatineau Police Service] is seeking the cooperation of all mechanics, motor vehicle repairers and dealers (including Mercedes dealers) and urges them to contact the investigators if they have made repairs to a vehicle that might fit the description," a press release said.

The photos above were provided as an example of what the car might look like.

The incident

According to Gatineau police the incident began with an argument between people in two different cars that were headed west on chemin d'Aylmer near rue Samuel de Champlain on June 3.

The vehicles are described as a grey Mercedes and a white Honda.

Police allege the driver of the suspect vehicle deliberately rammed into the white Honda at one point.

The people in the white Honda were able to escape to rue Honfleur and got out of the car to assess the damage. Police say that's when the male victim noticed the suspect vehicle speeding toward them.

Police allege the driver of the Mercedes sped up over a distance of about 100 meters, and appeared to be targeting the female driver of the Honda. The woman's 17-year-old brother pushed her out of the way, only to be hit and thrown several metres.

Boy's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, but police say he has yet to fully recover.

Police provided the map below to show where the incident happened (English translation provided by CTV News)

Police are also urging the passengers who were in the suspect's car to come forward. While investigators believe they may be afraid of the suspect, they warn that failure to come forward could result in accessory charges.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the SPVG info line at 819-243-INFO (4636), extension 5