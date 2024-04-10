30 cats, owner living in 'unsafe condition' in eastern Ontario, OPP say

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says around 30 cats and their owner are being relocated to a safe place after finding them living in an “unsafe condition” inside a home in Champlain Township.

The OPP told CTV News Ottawa in a statement police were canvassing a neighbourhood in the township for another, unrelated matter on Monday when they came across the “unsafe” residence.

That was when officers knocked on the door of the residence and the owner came outside, the OPP said.

When officers found the owner and the 30 cats living in unsafe conditions, they called the township and fire department asking for help, police added.

“Resources are currently being delegated to find immediate housing for the resident and to rehome the animals,” reads the statement.

Police did not provide a specific address to protect the privacy of the owner.

Champlain Township is located approximately 90 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.