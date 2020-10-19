OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police Const. Daniel Montsion has been found not guilty on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

In rendering his verdict, Justice Robert Kelly said the Crown had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the force Montsion used during the arrest of Abdi on July 24, 2016 was unjustified.

"The crown has not discharged its onus of proving beyond a reasonable doubt an unlawful act or unreasonable conduct for manslaughter or an unjustified assault to ground liability on the other two charges," Justice Kelly said. "In the end, I am left with a reasonable doubt on each of the three main issues."

Montsion's lawyers say the constable is relieved with the verdict and will begin the process of returning to work with the Ottawa Police Service.

Montsion was charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in 2017 following an SIU investigation into the July 24, 2016 arrest on Hilda Street. He had pleaded not guilty.

Montsion was one of two officers who responded to initial reports of a man groping women at a nearby Bridgehead coffee shop that day. Abdi ran from the first responding officer, Const. Dave Weir, toward his apartment building at 55 Hilda St. Weir had attempted to subdue Abdi with his baton and with pepper spray before Montsion arrived.

Weir was never charged in connection with Abdi's death.

Montsion was tried over 72 trial days, though the court case officially began in February of 2019. It faced numerous delays due to questions over evidence and, later, the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected courtrooms in Ontario. The closing arguments were delivered over Zoom in July of 2020. The verdict was also delivered via a Zoom webinar.

The case centred on Montsion's use of force, particularly blows to the head using knuckle-plated gloves. The Crown had argued that Montsion's gloves were used as a weapon and that his strikes directly contributed to Abdi's death. The Defence countered that the gloves were standard issue gear, meant for protection, and that Abdi's underlying medical issues were what ultimately killed him.

Abdi's official cause of death was a hypoxic brain injury following a heart attack. The court heard that Abdi had underlying issues with his heart, including blocked arteries. He was 37 years old.

The lawyer representing Abdi's family says the family is devastated but not surprised.

"The family did not expect that the criminal justice system would be the way to resolve systemic problems including challenges in dealing with people who have mental health issues," Lawrence Greenspon said outside the Ottawa courthouse. "The family did not expect the criminal justice system would be the means to effecting change."

Ottawa City Councillor Jeff Leiper, who represents the area where Abdi lived, called the verdict an "indictment of our city and country" on Twitter.

To Abdirahman Abdi’s family, loved ones and his community, I’m sorry. Justice requires that we end state and societal sanction of violence perpetuated against the poor, the sick, and the racialized. Today’s judgment is an indictment of our city and country. — Jeff Leiper (@JLeiper) October 20, 2020

Justice for Abdirahman Coalition set to respond to verdict

A group called the Justice for Adbirahman Coalition was formed following Abdi's death, which called on the Ottawa Police Service to address racism within its ranks and to make changes to how officers respond to calls, especially those involving individuals with mental illnesses. Their stated goal is to "bring justice by way of legislative and policy reforms to ensure that what happened to Abdirahman would never happen again to anyone."

Marches in support of justice for Abdi have taken place as recently as this summer.

The coalition will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 5 p.m. to respond to the verdict. Abdi's family will speak at the news conference.

"The purpose of this event is to mark the closure of the trial and our wish to move forward to address the long standing gaps in between policing and the safety of our communities," the coalition said in a press release. "All efforts will be made to keep the event as safe as possible while respecting COVID measures as responsibly as possible. City officials, Public Health Officials and Emergency Preparedness officials have all been notified."

"The community has been feeling tense and anxious about what it means," Chair of the Justice for Abdirahman Coalition Farhia Ahmed told CTV News on Monday. "Four years is too long for a family to await justice.

"Of course, there are many people who would like to discuss the verdict, what it means to the community, what it means for policing. And so, in order to facilitate this conversation, we have planned for an online event/forum that will be taking place on Thursday, October 22. We have a panel of speakers who will be addressing this topic," Ahmed added.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly, who was sworn in last October, has said he is committed to reforms within the Ottawa Police Service.

Appearing before a Parliamentary committee in July, Sloly said "unequivocally" that systemic racism exists in policing, in all Canadian institutions and in Canadian society as whole, and that it puts not only the community, but also police officers in harm's way.

In June, the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a motion calling on the police service to create a more equitable and inclusive service for its members and the community.

Verdict part of 'centuries old pattern of injustice': Ontario NDP

The Ontario NDP was swift to react to Montsion's acquittal.

Leader Andrea Horwath, along with the Ontario NDP Black Caucus and NDP MPP for Ottawa Centre Joel Harden released a statement within minutes of the verdict to denounce what they called a pattern of violent and systemic injustice.

"Abdirahman Abdi should still be with us. We stand with Mr. Abdi’s family, and Black communities in Ottawa and across the province during this profoundly painful time," the statement said. "Mr. Abdi was living with mental health challenges and deserved help. Instead, he was met with violent and ultimately deadly force. Shamefully, Mr. Abdi’s killing and the verdict today are not isolated incidents. They are part of a centuries old pattern of deadly and systemic injustice in Ontario and Canada that continues to this day."

The NDP called for an urgent reimagining of policing in the province, including investments in mental health support and diverting police spending from "military-grade hardware" to community services.