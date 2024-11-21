Police looking to identify Little Italy assault suspect

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect responsible for an alleged assault in Litlle Italy earlier this month.

Police say a victim was standing at an intersection of Somerset Street West near Preston Street at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 2.

The suspect allegedly approached and assaulted the victim "without provocation," according to police.

The suspect then fled the area on foot going westbound on Somerset Street West.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries.

The suspect is described as male, approximately six-foot-two-inches (188 cm), with a slim build, bald and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black track suit with white stripes and white running shoes.

At the time of the incident, he was also walking his dog.

The dog is described as white and medium-sized with black spots. He was also wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222 at extension 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.