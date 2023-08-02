2 people killed in crash in Ottawa's east end

Two people are dead after a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end overnight.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Ottawa fire says initial reports indicated that one vehicle struck a pole and was on fire.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, crews confirmed both vehicles involved in the crash were on fire.

Social media photos show one of the two vehicles involved in the crash was engulfed in flames.

Ottawa fire says firefighters extinguished the fires, and crews extricated the driver of one of the vehicles from the wreckage, and transferred them into the care of paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Photos from the scene Wednesday morning showed two badly damaged vehicles at the intersection and a damaged traffic light pole.

"The Ottawa police are investigating a fatal collision at the intersection of St. Laurent Blvd. and Montreal Rd." the Ottawa police duty inspector said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"The Collision Investigation Unit has been called and the roads will remain closed for an extended period of time."

St. Laurent Boulevard is closed from Clarke Avenue to Dunbarton Court and Montreal Road is closed from Eglise Street to the Aviation Parkway.