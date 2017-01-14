Woman injured in townhouse fire
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 11:37PM EST
Ottawa Paramedics say a 19-year-old woman was sent to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns to her arm after a house fire in the city’s east end Saturday night.
Flames broke out at the townhouse on Ogilvie Walk Cres. just before 8 p.m.
It’s believed the fire started in the kitchen.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
Advertisement
Latest Videos
- Green flag goes up on Rideau Canal Skateway
- 40 seniors displaced after fire at Gatineau retirement residence
- Woman injured in townhouse fire
- Ottawa woman facing charges for over $33,000 of defrauding
- East-end residents say government employees claiming street side spots
- Missing 21-year-old man located safe
- Queensway Carleton Hospital confirms norovirus outbreak
- Rideau Canal skateway to open Saturday morning
Advertisement