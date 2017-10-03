Two suffer non-life threatening injuries in Billings Bridge shooting
Police investigate reports of gunshots at Billings Bridge mall in Ottawa around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017
by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Ottawa Police are investigating reports of shots fired at Billings Bridge mall.
Police were called to the mall's parking lot late Monday afternoon on reports of an altercation around 3:30 p.m., and were investigating witness reports of gunshots.
One person is in custody.
Police say two people, both said to be involved in the altercation, arrived at the General Hospital with unspecified, but non-life threatening injuries shortly after the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
