

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating reports of shots fired at Billings Bridge mall.

Police were called to the mall's parking lot late Monday afternoon on reports of an altercation around 3:30 p.m., and were investigating witness reports of gunshots.

One person is in custody.

Police say two people, both said to be involved in the altercation, arrived at the General Hospital with unspecified, but non-life threatening injuries shortly after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.