A three-year-old boy has been sent to hospital after he was found wandering in a home where two people were discovered deceased.

Gatineau Police said Tuesday morning a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were found dead just befofe 4 p.m. Monday in an apartment on Rue Bégin in the Hull sector of Gatineau.

Police say "all hypotheses are being considered." They say it is too early to say whether the deaths were part of a criminal act.

Police said the families of the deceased were contacted overnight. They said the boy is uninjured and is the custody of authorities.