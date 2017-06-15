

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa's Light Rail Transit is about to get a big boost.

CTV News has learned the prime minister himself will make an announcement Friday funding LRT Stage 2. The investment is expected to be worth more than $1 billion.

The announcement won't come as a major surprise. In March, after the federal budget was unveiled, Mayor Jim Watson said the feds would be giving $1.15 billion as its share of the estimated $3.6 billion expansion.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne told reporters on Thursday that the province's financial committment is "firm," although she would not give a date for when the funding would be handed over.

At a price tag of $3.6 billion, Stage 2 LRT is poised to become the biggest infrastructure project in the city's history. It was approved unanimously by council in March.

The project also includes a link to the Ottawa-MacDonald International Airport.

Stage 2 LRT will also include work to widen Highway 174 and Highway 417 from Maitland Avenue to the connection at Highway 416.