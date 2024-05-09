6 injured in Sharbot Lake, Ont. crash; 2 in life-threatening condition

Ontario Provincial Police say six people were severely injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont, including two in life-threatening condition.

The crash happened at around 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1300-block of Burke Settlement Road, approximately 125 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

Initial information from police said there were seven people in the vehicle. That was later revised to six.

One person was airlifted to CHEO by an Ornge air ambulance.

Police could not immediately confirm the ages or identities of the injured. The vehicle was described only as a "passenger car."

Burke Settlement Road is closed for the investigation. The Township of Central Frontenac says it is closed between Road 509 and Over The Hills Road.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.