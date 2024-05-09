OTTAWA
Ottawa

6 injured in Sharbot Lake, Ont. crash; 2 in life-threatening condition

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo. An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.
Share

Ontario Provincial Police say six people were severely injured in a single-vehicle crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont, including two in life-threatening condition.

The crash happened at around 12:05 p.m. Thursday in the 1300-block of Burke Settlement Road, approximately 125 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.

Initial information from police said there were seven people in the vehicle. That was later revised to six. 

One person was airlifted to CHEO by an Ornge air ambulance.

Police could not immediately confirm the ages or identities of the injured. The vehicle was described only as a "passenger car."

Burke Settlement Road is closed for the investigation. The Township of Central Frontenac says it is closed between Road 509 and Over The Hills Road.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cyclist strikes child crossing the street to catch school bus in Montreal

A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News