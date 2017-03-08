

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa City Council has approved a new light rail project which will take trains to Trim Road, Riverside South, and Moodie Drive.

At a price tag of $3.6 billion, Stage 2 LRT is poised to become the biggest infrastructure project in the city's history.

The project also includes a link to the Ottawa-MacDonald International Airport.

The council vote to proceed with the project was unanimous.

Stage 2 LRT will also include work to widen Highway 174 and Highway 417 from Maitland Avenue to the connection at Highway 416.

Work will begin first on the Trillium Line to expand train service to Bowesville Road in Riverside South.

The construction will force the shutdown of the O-Train for 16 months.

The timetable has train service to Trim Road in the east end by 2022, and to Moodie Drive in the west by 2023.

Kanata South Councillor Allan Hubley is thrilled with the extension to Moodie Drive.

Hubley says the city's first projection didn't contemplate LRT service to Kanata until 2031 at the earliest.