

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway is one of the nominees for the Best Ice Skating Rink.

USA Today lists 20 outdoor skating rinks in its list for the readers’ choice Best Ice Skating Rink in North America.

The website notes the "historic Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, snakes its way through the Canadian capital. In winter, the canal transforms into the world’s largest skating rink, winding for almost 5 miles through Ottawa.”

Other nominees include The Lake Placid Olympic Oval in Lake Placid, New York, Nathan Phillips Square Ice Rink in Toronto and the Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York.

You can vote for the Best Ice Skating Rink on the USA Today website.