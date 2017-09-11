

by Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man was reported to be found hanging by a blanket in an MRC des Collines police station Monday morning.

The man was found just before 9:30 a.m. and rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

The Bureau of Independent Investigations says its assigned seven people to the case.

No other information was provided.