Police watchdog investigating after man found hanging in MRC des Collines police station
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man was reported to be found hanging by a blanket in an MRC des Collines police station on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. (Peter Szperling/CTV Ottawa)
by Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 3:35PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 11, 2017 3:39PM EDT
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 29-year-old man was reported to be found hanging by a blanket in an MRC des Collines police station Monday morning.
The man was found just before 9:30 a.m. and rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The Bureau of Independent Investigations says its assigned seven people to the case.
No other information was provided.