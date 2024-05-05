Ottawa police release new traffic enforcement strategy

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) says a new traffic enforcement approach to improve safety across the city without compromising calls for service kicks off Monday.

Officers will be using information and data gathered from community and city councillors' feedback to meet the needs that are different from neighbourhood to another, said the OPS in a news release.

"We recognize that there’s no one-size-fits-all when addressing Ottawa’s traffic concerns. For example, rural communities’ traffic concerns can vary from those of their suburban and urban counterparts," said Acting Supt. Marc-André Sheehy in the release.

Information from the Fatal Collision Review Committee, along with data about speeding and violations will also be used by police, as per the new approach, reads the release.

"Traffic-related issues vary from one community to the next; with that in mind, we’re adjusting the way we do business by focusing on issues that adversely impact residents’ quality of life and aligning our resource deployments to address those issues," said Sgt. Craig Roberts, Ottawa Police District Traffic Manager in the release.

Eighteen "traffic enforcement initiatives" will be conducted each quarter, focusing on speeding, stunt driving, impaired driving, disruptive vehicle noise and residential-area intersection compliance, says the OPS.

Meanwhile, police will be helping drivers learn about the importance of safety when hitting the roads.

Police share the following safety tips when driving:

• Call 9-1-1 immediately if you suspect an impaired driver.

• Do not speed.

• Adjust your driving habits, so you don’t make noise while driving in your neighbourhood.

• Follow signage all the time.

To make a traffic enforcement request, visit ottawapolice.ca.