OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a man is facing a charge under the Quarantine Act after allegedly disobeying quarantine rules when he returned to Canada from overseas.

Police said the man had returned to Canada from Rwanda on Jan. 12 and was required to quarantine until Jan. 26 at a facility on King Edward Avenue.

Police allege that, when officers investigated a complaint on Tuesday that someone was disobeying quarantine, they found a man visiting with two other people.

The 24-year-old Ottawa man, who was not identified, is facing a charge under the Quarantine Act of failing to comply with an entry condition, specifically not having visitors and limiting contact with others in one's place of quarantine, police said.

The visitors were given verbal warnings.

Everyone entering Canada must isolate or quarantine for 14 days. Failure to do so could result in fines, penalties or imprisonment.

This is the third charge under the Quarantine Act that Ottawa police have announced since the pandemic began. Last week, police charged a 62-year-old California man for allegedly having visitors in contravention of quarantine rules and, last October, they charged a 53-year-old Ottawa woman who allegedly went back to work at a long-term care home shortly after returning from abroad.