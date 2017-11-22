

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are reminding all road users to exercise caution on the roads.

The plea comes after two pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Ottawa roads in two days this week.

On Monday, a woman in her 20’s was struck by a vehicle on Pamilla Street at Preston Street. Police say the vehicle fled the scene, but the suspect car was located on Tuesday.

Yesterday, a woman in her 50’s suffered critical injuries when she was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of St. Laurent Blvd and Belfast.

Police are asking all pedestrians and drivers to “take a second look before crossing streets or making turns.”