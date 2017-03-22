

Police nabbed 27 people for using their cell phones while driving during a two-hour blitz in Gatineau on Monday afternoon.

The blitz occurred between 4 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boul. des Allumetières and Rue Demontigny.

In addition to hand-held devices, the operation also found a dozen other drivers in violation of other Highway Safety Code regulations.

The 27 drivers caught distracted driving were each fined $127 and received four demerit points.

Gatineau Police said they hope the blitz will make residents think twice about using their hand-held devices while driving and reiterate the safety risks it poses.

If a driver must use their device while in the car, they are instructed to pull off to the side of the road or another safe place before using it.

Distracted driving includes all hand-held devices like cellphones, e-readers, and laptops. You are allowed to use hands-free and mounted devices like Bluetooth and GPS.