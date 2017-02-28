Police bust suspected meth lab in Lowertown apartment
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 12:32PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 1:33PM EST
Ottawa Police have uncovered a "large-scale" drug operation in a Lowertown apartment building.
Hazmat teams were on scene for the investigation at Beausoleil Drive and Rue Barber.
The bust started at 8 p.m. Monday night and continued into Tuesday afternoon.
Twelve apartments in the building were evacuated.
The drug operation is believed to be a meth lab.