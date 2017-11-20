

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a woman in her 20s is in critical condition in hospital, after being hit by a car in Little Italy Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:23 p.m. at the corner of Preston Street and Pamilla Street.

Paramedics say the woman suffered a life-threatening head injury and was rushed, unconscious, to the trauma centre.

14:23 F20s pedestrian struck by car at Preston & Pamilla. Life threatening head injury. Pt unconscious and in critical condition at Trauma Centre. @OttawaPolice investigating. #ottnews — Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) November 20, 2017

Preston Street is closed from Adeline Street to Beech Street for the police investigation.

Update: Preston closed from Adeline to Beech - collision. Duration unknown. Use other routes. #otttraffic — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) November 20, 2017

Ottawa Police say they are looking for help finding the vehicle. In a press release issued late Monday afternoon, Ottawa Police said they were looking for a grey, four-door Honda Civic with lower bumper damage on the front passenger side. The front passenger headlight is also missing. The windshield may also be damaged on the passenger side.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 9-1-1.