

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a 45-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges following an alleged incident at a pawn shop on Innes Road, in Blackburn Hamlet.

On Tuesday, Police say they received allegations that a man had inappropriately touched a teen boy, and began investigating.

On Wednesday, David Parent was charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.

Police continue to investigate and are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Major Case Management Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760. E-mail tips can be sent to: mcm@ottawapolice.ca

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or downloading the Ottawa Police app.