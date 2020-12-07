OTTAWA -- The owner of the Golden Arrow Pub in Perth, Ont. is speaking out after a dispute over masks at the establishment led to police using a taser on the son of an eastern Ontario MPP.

On Friday, police were called to the Golden Arrow Pub after the owner requested some unruly patrons be removed when an argument over mask use became heated. The OPP say the patrons were escorted outside but continued to be belligerent and "assaultive", leading to a taser being used on one person. Police said two people were charged with public intoxication and spent the night in jail.

Police would not confirm the names of the individuals.

Independent MPP for Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston, Randy Hiller, posted on social media late Friday night that one of his sons had been tased by the OPP. On Saturday, he published a letter to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique, calling on him to review how officers respond to COVID-19 protocols and to investigate the incident in Perth, accusing the police of becoming "increasingly belligerent and aggressive towards perceived violations of facial covering policies."

Hillier claimed his sons were attempting to de-escalate the situation, which involved a third person, and accused an officer of pushing one of his sons to the ground and tasering the other.

Hillier has been a vocal critic of mandatory masks and other COVID-19 restrictions. He has led several rallies against them at Queen's Park and elsewhere.

The Golden Arrow Pub faced some backlash on social media over the weekend after Hillier's social media posts began gaining traction on Saturday.

In a statement on the business's Facebook page, the owner said some patrons were becoming increasingly aggressive Friday night.

"On Friday night, two patrons refused to wear masks," the statement says. "After asking them to wear a mask while up and about, they became aggressive and verbally abusive to staff. After being asked to leave due to their horrid behaviour, they refused to leave. The situation escalated and the only viable option was to reach out to law enforcement."

The statement goes on to say the patrons verbally abused responding officers for about 10 minutes before being escorted out and told to go home.

"Instead, they continued to be unruly, yelling and aggressively attacking police. After physical contact with the police, one of the patrons was tasered," the statement reads.

The owner said it was only later revealed that two of the patrons were Hillier's sons, Dillon and Clayton.

"All we were doing was following the law and protecting myself, staff and patrons in my establishment."

Masks are mandatory in indoor public places in Ontario, including restaurants. Patrons may remove them to eat and drink but only while seated.

The statement said that while Hillier and his sons have the right to express their beliefs, laws must be upheld.

"Belligerent and physically aggressive behaviour is not the proper way to get your point across," it said. "Instead of Mr. Hillier being embarrassed his sons acted in this manner he is defending (their) actions."

The post ends by thanking the people who showed their support for the pub over the weekend.