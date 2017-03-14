

CTV Ottawa





The city has revealed the locations of 20 new red light cameras across the city.

The new cameras, set to be installed by the end of the year, bring the total number of red light cameras to 54.

In a memo to council, city transportation chief John Manconi said staff selected the 20 new sites by reviewing collisions that happened between 2012 and 2015 at all the city's intersections with traffic lights.

That review identified locations with an average of three or more right-angle collisions due to red light running per year.

The 20 new locations are:

· Arlington Ave. at Kent St.

· Aviation Pky at Montreal Rd.

· Bank St. at Riverside Dr. South

· Bay St. at Slater St.

· Bronson Ave. at Powell Ave.

· Catherine St. at Kent St.

· Cedarview Rd. at Fallowfield Rd.

· Coldrey Ave. at Kirkwood Ave.

· Elgin St. at Slater St.

· Gladstone Ave. at Rochester St.

· Hawthorne Rd. at Leitrim Rd.

· Heron Rd. at 155m west of Bank St. – Canadian Tire Access

· Hog's Back Rd. at Prince of Wales Dr.

· Innes Rd. at Orleans Blvd.

· Lyon St. at Slater St.

· Murray St. at Sussex Dr.

· Old Tenth Line Rd. at St. Joseph Blvd.

· St. Joseph Blvd. at Tenth Line Rd.

· Tenth Line Rd. at Vanguard Dr.

· Walkley Rd. at Glenhaven Priv.