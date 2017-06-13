

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67s named James Boyd as general manager Tuesday and appointed Andre Tourigny as vice-president of hockey operations and head coach.

They fill vacancies created by the resignation of Jeff Brown, who stepped down as coach and GM last April for personal reasons.

Boyd guided the Mississauga Steelheads to an Eastern Conference title this past season while Tourigny served as head coach of the Halifax Mooseheads.

"We've hit the jackpot here," 67s governor Jeff Hunt said in a release. "This was a big decision for our hockey club and we scored big with James and Andre. There are 27 years of major junior coaching experience and 19 years of GM experience between them and both have been highly successful. We definitely got the right guys."

Ottawa is coming off a last-place finish in the East Division standings with a 26-34-7-1 record.