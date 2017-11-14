

OPP in Pembroke are investigating after getting two reports this week of poppy box money being stolen.

The Upper Ottawa Valley OPP say they received two reports on Monday about thefts at Mac's convenience stores in Pembroke.

Police say a Mac's on Pembroke Street West reported a theft from November 7th or 8th.

A second Mac's, on Pembroke Street East, reported a theft from November 11th.

Police say they do not know if the two thefts are related.

In the case of the second theft, Police say the two suspects entered the store just before midnight. The first suspect, described as a man wearing an all-black hat, red shirt, black zippered hoodie and black jacket, allegedly took the donations from the poppy box as well as some candy. A second suspect, described as a long-haired man, wearing a black hat with a red brim, a light coloured hoodie and black jacket, allegedly stole some candy.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspects in the photos. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Pembroke Detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).